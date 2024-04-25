Cat Deeley steals the show in leg-lengthening glittery flares and mesh stilettos

Cat Deeley is a reliable source of impeccable style inspiration in her newly-appointed role as co-host of This Morning.

The former So You Think You Can Dance presenter, 47, was seen on Wednesday looking better than ever in an unexpected pair of grey flares from Revolve that were covered entirely in glitter.

© Shutterstock Cat debuted glittery flares on the This Morning sofa

The metallic trousers were styled with a contrasting thick cable knit sweater from Finery in a mid-toned taupe hue featuring a round neck for a cosy feel. Adding a touch of glamour to oppose the slouchy sweater was a pair of nude mesh stilettos for a modern flare.

© Shutterstock Cat topped off her look with a trench coat

The mother-of-two - who raises sons Milo, eight, and James, five, with her husband of 11 years, comedian Patrick Kielty - accessorised with a pair of skinny silver hoop earrings.

© Shutterstock Cat's glittery jeans are a must-see

Cat rocked the look on the sofa alongside her co-host Ben Shephard, 42, before heading outside for a segment wearing a longline stone-hued trench coat - the perfect piece in any winter-to-spring transitional wardrobe.

The former CD:UK star debuted her funky heels earlier this week when she was seen on This Morning wearing a chic asymmetrical grey waistcoat with a pair of coordinating wide-leg trousers.

© Shutterstock Cat wowed in an asymmetrical waistcoat look

Her warm-toned mesh heels tied in nicely with the tortoiseshell button securing her Very waistcoat, as well as her layered fine gold chains and chunky hoops.

All week Cat has rocked a killer blowdry with flicky 90s layers and mountains of volume at the root. She has also stuck to her less-is-more approach to makeup application, opting for spidery lashes and a pared-back glossy lip.

© Shutterstock Cat Deeley rocked a preppy jumper with a grungy mini skirt

The same was true when the former SMTV:Live star stepped onto set wearing a gorgeous black leather mini skirt with a white knitted V-neck jumper with black piped detailing from John Lewis.

She added a touch of cool with her sheer black tights and black stilettos combo, as well as her uber-chunky chain necklace. We loved how Cat added a rosy apricot-hued lipgloss to warm up her overall look.

© Shutterstock David chooses the best pieces for Cat

David O'Brien is Cat's stylist and head of costuming at ITV. In an interview with Grazia, he revealed what it is like to create daily looks with the mother-of-two.

© Shutterstock David styled Cat in this waist-defining look

"She loves fashion and has a great style aesthetic," he said. "We love to make fashion and clothes fun and playful. At the moment, we are loving the whole 70s vibe with lots of texture and colour."

O'Brien has styled Cat in the likes of Boden, River Island, and & Other Stories, through to Princess Kate-approved French brand Sezane.

© Instagram David works behind the scenes with Cat to create 'playful' looks

But when not shopping in Mango, Mint Velvet, or Hush for Cat's latest look, the stylist is out hunting for vintage pieces to style her in. "Vintage shops are great for finding interesting pieces such as belts or that fabulous one-off find," he revealed. "I'm also a fan of Ebay and other resale platforms along with rummaging in TKMaxx'."