Una Healy stuns as she walks the Pride of Britain red carpet as a single lady The 37-year-old stole the show in a dramatic evening gown

Una Healy returned to the spotlight on Monday night and looked like a total vision. The 37-year-old dazzled fans on the Pride of Britain Awards red carpet dressed in an evening gown to finish all evening gowns. Designed by Crystal Design, the midnight blue dress struck the perfect balance between elegant and sexy. Featuring a deep V-neck, the floor length gown was sleeveless and featured a mesh fitted skirt. Covered in incredible Art Deco-esque sequins, Una added even more sparkles with gems by Beard Jewellers. The whole look was the brainchild of fashion stylist, Eoin Thomas, who has worked with Una plenty of times in the past.

For her beauty look, Una enlisted the help of Jade Ewen, who has previously worked with the likes of Megan Barton-Hanson and Billie Faiers. Ewen created the perfect evening look. Una wore classic smokey eyes with shades of bronze and amber (we reckon Urban Decay's Naked Heat Palette definitely had something to do with this), dewy porcelain skin and a nude glossy lip. Her platinum hair, styled by James Johnson, was kept back from her face and worn half-up-half-down. The former The Saturdays singer posted lots of gorgeous pictures of her final look on Instagram.

This solo red carpet appearance comes after Una split from her husband, Ben Foden, after six years. The couple parted ways in July just before they were due to move to the United States with their two children, daughter Aoife Belle, six, and son, Tadhg, three. It's now thought Una could be dating model Kenneth 'KP' Guidroz after the pair were spotted out in Malibu, Los Angeles, together.