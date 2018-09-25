Lady Amelia Windsor just wore Marks & Spencer trousers and they cost her £39 What a bargain!

There's no doubt about it - Lady Amelia Windsor is incredibly 'cool'. She has effortlessly chic style and is even a contributing editor at Tatler magazine, so totally knows her stuff when it comes to clothes. The royal stunned her Instagram followers at the weekend as she posed for a makeshift outfit selfie, wearing a pair of very smart, navy blue tailored trousers with white checks that set her back just £39.50 from Marks & Spencer! What's more, the sleek separates are currently available online now should you wish to invest in this royally-approved look. The 23-year-old added a pair of pink cow-hide boots from her exclusive collaboration with Penelope Chilvers and a neon jumper from Topshop.

Lady Amelia looked fabulous in her high street led outfit

The gorgeous model watched the Dior show in Paris and when we saw the pictures of her in a frilled prom style frock, we were in total awe. The couture gown was made in a stunning dove grey hue and featured tiered frills trimmed with black lace.

£39.50, Marks & Spencer

She added a rocky-style, waist-defining belt, black biker boots and this season's most-talked about bag - the Dior Saddle.

Amelia looked stunning at the Dior show

Finishing off her look with a Missoma necklace, the 23-year-old was the belle of the ball as she sat on the FROW alongside actresses Blake Lively and Shailene Woodley, as well as Instagram sensation Chiara Ferragni.

£150, Missoma

Speaking to Miss Vogue in 2017, the daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St. Andrews explained her style rules when it comes to gracing the red carpet. "Comfort first. You'll regret wearing agonising shoes when you want to boogie on the dance floor, and always remember to bring a clutch or bag which has a zip to keep everything secure so your belongings don't fly across the room when you're twirling around." Sound advice!

