Frankie Bridge's black Topshop tuxedo dress looks just like Meghan Markle's designer version The wife of Wayne Bridge stuns in another high street look that has a royal edge...

Frankie Bridge sent her fans into overdrive on Sunday evening as she shared a series of high street outfits that had a distinctively festive edge. As part of her fashion segment #frakiesfaves, the gorgeous mother-of-two uploaded a whopping seven stunning festive looks on to her Instagram account and we are loving each and every outfit! However, there was one look that was a definite favourite of ours - a black belted tuxedo dress from Topshop. The 'Buckle Blazer' dress is priced at £65 and is listed as a trending item on the high street website and is selling out fast. Not only is it reasonably priced - it looks just like the black tuxedo dress that the Duchess of Sussex wore when she watched the charity performance of the hit musical Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theatre in August. Meghan's black tuxedo mini dress was by Canadian designer Judith & Charles and costs £327 on the brand's website. So, you can get that royal look for a lot less - which is always a good thing.

We loved Frankie's gorgeous black dress

The former Saturdays singer is looking incredible right now - we are loving her wardrobe picks. On Thursday, the 29-year-old stunned her 954,000 Instagram followers with a smouldering up-close shot of her wearing a fury pink Marks & Spencer coat. Priced at £79, the bold fuchsia pink design has an oversized lapel and is totally glamorous. We know what we will be putting on our Christmas list!

£65, Topshop

The TV presenter hasn't always been so stylish. Speaking to HELLO! The raven-haired beauty spoke about her early pop star days and cringes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge opens up to HELLO!

"When we first started in The Saturdays, we went to a premiere with all these dresses that just looked like bin bags," she explained.

MORE: Frankie Bridge's leopard print £39.99 Zara dress will be your new autumn essential

"Coloured bin bags with bows on. They were just horrendous! I knew they were horrendous at the time but we had no option and they were just awful and I don't know what we were thinking!"

READ: Frankie Bridge's cosy orange jumper simply screams autumn and it's a high street steal