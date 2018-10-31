Pain is beauty? The 'inside out' injection facial Frankie Bridge swears by The star shared a clip of herself receiving a skincare treatment…

Frankie Bridge looked incredible at the Pride of Britain Awards 2018 on Monday evening in a strapless ball gown with glowing bronzed skin. We're constantly fascinated with celebrities' beauty regimes – just how do they keep their skin so flawless day in day out? Well former Saturdays singer Frankie just gave us a behind the scenes look at her skincare routine, and it involves one seriously good facial. The star shared a clip of herself getting a skin treatment from Celebrity Facialist Michaella Bolder, who is the go-to expert for top names like Helen Mirren and Eva Herzigova. She has also been in charge of Strictly's tanning department, so the girl knows her stuff.

Photo credit: Instagram / Frankie Bridge

In the Instagram clips, we see a very relaxed-looking Frankie enjoying a facial massage followed by a Mesotherapy treatment. She posted: "Little bit of Mesotherapy… vitamin cocktail." If you haven't heard of Mesotherapy before, it's a skincare technique where a combination of vitamins and antioxidants are injected into the face to tighten skin and reduce wrinkles and fat. Aha! So that's how Frankie looks so fresh-faced.

Photo credit: Instagram / Frankie Bridge

Michaella is well-known for her 'inside-out' facial massage, which lifts and sculpts the contours of the face. This seems to be the facial Frankie has in the clip, to giggles in the background as her facial muscles move around. The star looks frankly amazing makeup-free so those treatments clearly do wonders.

Frankie and her husband Wayne Bridge

As well as sharing details of her beauty routine, Frankie has recently started a franchise on her Instagram called #FrankiesFaves, which showcases her non-sponsored pick of the best high street clothes. She recently revealed her top 10 winter dresses from high street stores like Zara, Warehouse, Topshop and Marks & Spencer.

