Andrea McLean's sheer black gown is a total showstopper One word: wow

Andrea McLean looked happy as a clam at the Fragrance Foundation Awards on Thursday night – and who can blame her, she was wearing this ultra-statement Amanda Wakeley gown! The Loose Women presenter posed for photographs on the red carpet with her husband Nick Feeney, too, and posted her favourite snap on Instagram on Friday. "Last night I was honoured to host the prestigious @fragrancefoundationuk awards in London. It is the Oscars of the perfume industry, and it was a privilege to be in a room with such titans of industry," she wrote.

Andrea wowed in a sheer Amanda Wakeley gown

She added: "Congratulations to all the finalists and winners! Thank you @lordfeeney for being my handsome wingman and @makeupcouk and @amandawakeley for making me feel a million dollars."

Andrea wore her hair in a pretty tousled up-do and and kept things simple and glowing with her makeup – adding subtle silver jewellery to accessorise. And since her fans are generally used to seeing the presenter sharing her outfit choices for daytime TV, she was inundated with sweet comments on her glamorous outfit. "You look stunning! That dress is beautiful," one wrote, while her designer-of-choice Amanda Wakeley added: "You look stunning." We concur.

The star later replied: "Thank you Amanda. Your team were so helpful and kind." Aw! We spy a fashion friendship blossoming. Of course, Amanda is a royal favourite, too, with both the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex being firm fans of the brand.

As ever, Andrea has been impressing with her high-street looks on Loose Women, too, recently gushing about a bold Topshop dress that sells for £45. "[It's] not only comfy, easy to just stick on and carry on with your day (I cannot be doing with clothes you have to faff about with), but it also has loads of little quirks going on - the asymmetric hemline, the belted shirt vibe AND a cheeky nod to a pleated kilt. All in one dress! Love it," she wrote on Instagram.