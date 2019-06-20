We're dotty over Amanda Holden's spotty Zara frock We need this bargain dress, ASAP!

Amanda Holden - we are dotty about your latest look! The ITV favourite was up bright and early for her Heart FM breakfast show on Thursday in a brand new outfit which was definitely weather appropriate. The 48-year-old wowed in a amber-toned, polka-dot dress which was emblazoned with cream polka dots. It had a deep V neckline, midi shape and flowing sleeves, and she left her jewellery at home, choosing to rock simple nude strappy sandals. With her long blow-dried locks and flawless makeup, we are majorly impressed with how glowing she looked.

We loved Amanda's Zara dress

The dress came from one of Amanda's favourite high street stores Zara, but sadly it's sold out. But don't worry! We have the best news - the navy blue version is still available online and it costs just £19.99 - a saving on its original price of £29.99. Yes, really! With its relaxed fit, it's perfect for throwing on for a holiday.

The navy version is still available for £19.99

It has been a week of fabulous outfits for the Britain's Got Talent star. On Wednesday, the TV presenter stunned in a khaki green silk blouse from Topshop, which she teamed with black trousers and Gucci loafers. So chic! The blouse is part of the Boutique Collection at Topshop and you can pick it up for £79.00.

MORE: Amanda Holden shares secret to her happy marriage with Chris Hughes

Amanda's shoes however, set her back a cool £540. Nothing like teaming a very high price point with the very low, right? And on Tuesday, the BGT star rocked a dazzling denim jumpsuit from luxury high street store Whistles.

The BGT judge also wore a stunning denim jumpsuit this week

The one-piece is a wardrobe staple - it's designed with a shirt collar and belt tie, with a cropped hem. It's on offer for £119 in the brand's mid-season sale and there are a few sizes left. What are you waiting for?

READ: Amanda Holden gives us all a lesson on matchy matchy style