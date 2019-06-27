Blooming lovely! Lisa Faulkner's floral dress is a must-have Zara buy Fabulous in florals...

Lisa Faulkner looked blooming gorgeous on Thursdays This Morning, and we are so in love with the outfit she wore on-screen. The former EastEnders star rocked a fab cream, boho-style frock which was adorned with orange and yellow blooms. We've tracked down the summery style and you can pick it up from high street store Zara and it costs £49.95. What's more, we have the best news - it's currently available online in all sizes! What are you waiting for? When a stylish celeb like Lisa rocks something high street, you just know it's going to sell out fast.

Lisa looked lovely on This Morning

The 47-year-old is seen as a big fashionista with fans - especially on Instagram, where she shares all of her favourite looks. At the start of the month, the actress disappointed her fans though, when she shared her latest pick from high-street favourite Marks & Spencer, which turned out wasn't available to buy.

£49.99, Zara

Lisa shared a smiling snap of her latest outfit, featuring a pretty blouson top from the brand, but it was a past-season piece.

Lisa loves her £19.50 M&S shoes

The TV foodie is ultra loyal to M&S and took to social media last month, showing off a very chic pair of shoes. "Loving my @marksandspencer sandals," she captioned the footwear snap at the time. "Wish I'd bought more as I haven't stopped wearing them." Well you're in luck Lisa, because Marks and Sparks have brought the popular flats back - and in three different colour-ways, for just £19.50.

MORE: Fans go crazy for Lisa Faulkner's cute flamingo shirt dress

Lisa wore the navy and white sandals for a number of appearances in 2018, so we wouldn't be surprised if she snapped them up again in every shade – and M&S shoppers seem to be pretty happy with them too, since they've won rave reviews online.

READ: Take a look at Holly Willoughby's NEW Marks & Spencer range