Love Island's Caroline Flack just wore a VERY summery leopard print mini dress

Caroline Flack took a break from jetting out to the Love Island villa on Thursday evening, and headed out to a Pimms event in London, looking very stylish indeed. The 39-year-old wowed onlookers in a leopard print mini slip dress. Keeping out the evening chills, she added a rusty jacket and finished the look off with nude high heels. Her famous blonde mane looked as beachy as ever - with luscious waves cascading down her back. Fabulous, right? Louise Redknapp and the Bake Off winner Candice Brown were also at the bash, looking blooming gorgeous in florals.

We have been loving the TV's star's wardrobe on the show this year. From denim shirts to silk dresses, she's rocked them all. On Aftersun last week, the blonde beauty wore an incredible red silk dress by Michelle Mason and black high heel shoes by Sophia Webster. In a picture that appeared on Instagram, she was seen clutching a white rose - and couldn't look more gorgeous if she tried! Full marks.

Caroline has a fabulous glam squad who ensure she's always picture-perfect. Emma Wheatcroft is Caroline's chief makeup artist as well as her hair stylist. For Love Island, Caroline's look is bronzed and glowy and in the past, Gemma has used products from Huda Beauty, Nip + Fab, and MAC. Gemma revealed the best part about working on Love Island is working in Caroline's glam squad, which also features fashion stylist Nisha Grewal: "It’s never like work. It’s like catching up with a good mate. We laugh, we sing, we act out the music video...Non-stop girls day! Also what a joy painting that face."

And when it comes to Caroline's hectic schedule, it sounds super full-on working for the Flack. "I think people are surprised by the hours involved. It’s been known that we finish at 2am then setting our alarms for a 5am glam time! Caroline and I have had a full 15 hour days work then got straight onto a night flight with barely any sleep straight into a car and onto the next job."

