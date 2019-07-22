Lisa Faulkner's gorgeous Marks & Spencer bikini is a total summer staple We bet she looks lovely in this!

TV cook Lisa Faulkner always looks gorgeous on her Sunday morning show, John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, doesn't she? And while she often posts her on-screen outfit details on Instagram, she also recently shared her favourite summer pieces for when she's not on the television - and one of her essentials is a super-chic Marks & Spencer bikini. Lisa's pick is the padded square neck bikini from the beloved British brand, a piece from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Autograph swimwear collection.



She wrote in her caption: "My @marksandspencerfashionpr bikini… especially love the top as really comfy and I love the bit of bling on it." We bet she looks lovely in it - in fact, it's also a favourite of Vogue Williams, who has raved about the two-piece on her own Instagram page. Sadly, the top is no longer in stock online (Vogue may have had something to do with that!), though the £16 bottoms are still available in all sizes. We recommend checking your local store, too - you might get lucky!

Lisa is clearly a big fan of M&S, and she often recommends staples from the brand. In June, she shared a gorgeous selfie wearing a pretty blouson top from Marks, and has also previously raved about her favourite sandals from the store, which are only £19.50.

M&S Hipster Bikini Bottoms, £16 (available here)

In her recent post, she also shared some of her go-to beauty products with fans. "I use @mariereynolds_london skincare including this brilliant 'restore' mask and have seen a dramatic difference in the feel and look of my skin, much less red than normal and so much softer," she said. "My @nadianarain Lua perfume which comes in a tiny bottle you can take anywhere and you only need the tiniest amount and you smell delicious!"

She added: "The best fake tan in my opinion is this @sttropeztan face mist. It is SO easy to apply just spray three times on your face and it doesn’t streak and looks really natural!!" We need a bottle of this - stat...