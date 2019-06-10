Lisa Faulkner wows in bargain Marks & Spencer blouse – but fans might be disappointed She loves M&S just as much as us!

Lisa Faulkner is a fashion hit with her fans, and often shares her outfit choices on her Instagram page, though sadly they may be a little disappointed with her latest pick from high-street favourite Marks & Spencer since it's not available to buy! Lisa shared a smiling snap of her latest outfit, featuring a pretty blouson top from the brand, but it appears to be a past-season piece. The TV foodie is ultra loyal to M&S, and is often crediting the store for her favourite items – we can't keep up!

Lisa posted a speedy fashion selfie

The reason for Lisa's outfit snap was actually a fashion blunder that we can all relate to – she revealed that she had made a quick change as her jeans were too tight! "Silly pic taken after boarding the train to Durham," she wrote. "Was in THE most UNCOMFORTABLE jeans and had to run into @oliverbonas and buy this lovely skirt and I can finally breathe!!!"

Holly Willoughby's tweed Zara skirt looks like it came from Chanel

Plenty of fans posted relatable responses, while others were keen to find out where her coral top was from. After she confirmed, one follower replied: "You make everyday fashion look so good! As she looks up M&S opening times tomorrow..."

In Marks & Spencer's Striped Round Neck Short Sleeve Knitted Top, £12.50 (available here)

This isn't the first time Lisa has recommended M&S. The star recently revealed that the leopard print shirt she wears in her promotional headshots is from the British staple, and she wore a gorgeous Breton top from the brand for an episode of John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen in May. The Celebrity Masterchef winner is also a fan of bargain Primark pieces, and chose a pretty floral shirt from the retailer for Sunday's show.

Love Island's Caroline Flack wears dreamy rainbow shoes for first Aftersun show – and we've spotted them in the sale

We bet the bride-to-be was also thrilled to find out that her favourite Marks & Sparks sandals were recently brought back in stock, after they completely sold out in 2018. "Loving my @marksandspencer sandals," she captioned a footwear snap at the time. "Wish I'd bought more as I haven't stopped wearing them." She's in luck, as they've been re-stocked in three different colour ways! At £19.50, we wouldn't be surprised if she snapped them up in every shade…