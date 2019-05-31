Lisa Faulkner's favourite Marks & Spencer sandals are back in stock – after nearly a year They're just £19.50…

Lisa Faulkner is a big fan of Marks & Spencer, often wearing the high street brand's pieces for her appearances on John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen – and way back in July 2018, she shared one of her favourite pairs of shoes with her followers. "Loving my @marksandspencer sandals," she captioned the footwear snap at the time. "Wish I'd bought more as I haven't stopped wearing them." Well you're in luck Lisa, because Marks and Sparks have brought the popular flats back - and in three different colour-ways no less!

Lisa wearing her chic sandals

Lisa wore the navy and white sandals for a number of appearances in 2018. At just £19.50, we wouldn't be surprised if she snapped them up again in every shade – and M&S shoppers seem to be pretty happy with them too, since they've won rave reviews online. At the moment, they're still available in every size, so hurry if you want to steal Lisa's style.

The foodie often shares her outfits with her followers on Instagram, and loves wearing high-street outfits from the likes of Zara, And Other Stories and Oliver Bonas. Earlier in May, fans went wild for a striped fitted top, again from Marks & Spencer, which she wore with a pair of bargain Primark trousers. "Love your outfit and love the show!" one fan wrote, with another commenting: "Loved the show this morning, you guys work so lovely together, a real treat to watch. Your outfit is gorgeous too."

Marks & Spencer's Elastic Ring Detail Sandals, £19.50 (available here)

Lisa and husband John Torode are certainly popular with viewers, and recently celebrated the show's renewal on ITV. And apart from filming their second series, the happy couple also have a wedding to plan! The lovebirds, who met on MasterChef in 2010, have been putting their big day on hold while they focus on their work projects. Talking to The Sun earlier this year, bride-to-be Lisa admitted: "I've been so busy with writing and doing the show. Once I've got Easter out of the way I can start planning."

