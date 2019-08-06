Michelle Keegan just bought into the quirky fashion trend Holly Willoughby started in the jungle Would you wear these?

Michelle Keegan is already set for Autumn/Winter 2020 with her gorgeous new cowboy boots! We wonder if the star first spotted them on This Morning's Holly Willoughby, since her new foot candy is actually the very same design as the ones the presenter wore in the jungle during her stint fronting I'm A Celebrity. Michelle's stylist Kelvin Barron posted a snap of the new shoes on his Instagram Story, writing: "New arrivals @michkeegan." It looks like Michelle has opted for the ankle version of the black and white Ganni boots, while Holly originally wore the calf-length option.

Michelle's new boots! IMAGE: Instagram @kelvinstylist

The accessories in question are the 'Low Texas' leather cowboy boots, which cost £430 online. Holly's higher-leg versions are £460, which she wore with a gorgeous yellow mini dress while presenting in the Australian jungle. The floral frock was a completely different style for the stand-in host, but her stylist Angie Smith still declared it as the 'dream dress' - it was most definitely one of the most memorable looks from the series!

Michelle wows us with her stand-out style just as much as Ms Willoughby, however - on Monday, she headed out to pal Brooke Vincent's baby shower wearing a gorgeous sheer organza skirt. We've tracked it down and you can pick it up from Maje, where it's currently on sale for £105 in the brand's mid-season sale. Did somebody say Carrie Bradshaw?

Holly wore her Ganni boots while presenting I'm A Celebrity

The Our Girl actress teamed the tiered skirt with a white mini dress underneath, a nude clutch bag and her usual flawless makeup look. Speaking previously to HELLO!, Michelle has revealed she prefers to wear natural textures. "For me, I use a sheer foundation - like the Giorgio Armani illuminator foundation - which has got a little bit of coverage, but it's not too thick. And it's got a dewy finish," she said.

Ganni 'Low Texas' leather cowboy boots, £430 (available here)

She added: "I don't really like feeling like my face is caked in makeup, and it can't breathe. I have combination skin so if I wear too thick foundation, I can feel it sliding off in areas, and then I'm conscious of it all day. I do wear a lot less makeup in the summer, definitely - mainly because you've got a bit of a base tan."

