We can't believe Ruth Langsford's floral dress is a £15 Primark bargain Love this!

This Morning host Ruth Langsford has been wowing us with her outfits lately, but none more so than on Monday, when she impressed fans by wearing an ultra-affordable dress from Primark. The pretty pink floral midi would make a mighty lovely wedding guest dress, we reckon - and for £15? We're sold. Ruth teamed hers with a pair of patent nude heels, and fans went wild for the look when she finally posted her outfit credits on social media. Today’s dress on @thismorning was from @primark, shoes [are] @kurtgeiger. Styled by @davidobrien75," she wrote on Instagram and Twitter alongside a cute Boomerang video.

Ruth's dress was just £15 from Primark

"I'm wearing this to my daughter's wedding, Ruth… love it," one follower replied, while another added: "Primarni! Wow! Trip to Bluewater me thinks. You wear it well Ruthie." We have to agree.

Ruth has been rocking plenty of high-street brands since her return to This Morning to cover Holly and Phil's summer holiday. It looks like she's loving wearing florals during the summer months, since she also chose another pretty midi recently - the Marks & Spencer 'Floral-Print Waisted Midi Dress', which was reduced from £55 to £34 in the sale. The presenter caused a sell-out after she wore it on the show, so make sure you head to Primark soon if you love her latest pick!

We couldn't have @JENCOOLIDGE in the studio without asking her to teach us the bend and snap! We think you cracked it @RuthieeL! pic.twitter.com/PTlbhZTjsT — This Morning (@thismorning) July 29, 2019

Holly Willoughby's not the only ITV fashion influencer out there, that's for sure. During Monday's show, Ruth seemed to love interviewing the brilliant Legally Blonde star Jennifer Coolidge, who even taught her how to bend and snap! We feel a cameo in Legally Blonde 3 coming on… you'll fit right in with your pink wardrobe, Ruth!

