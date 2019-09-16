Need a jumper dress? Frankie Bridge's £34 H&M version is an autumn staple The former Saturdays singer cosies up in (high street) style...

The leaves are turning brown, it's starting to get a little chilly and of course, Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is finally available, so it's safe to say that autumn has arrived. We all know that when September comes, it's time to pack away those flowing dresses for something a little cosier, and what could be more seasonal-appropriate than a jumper dress? Easy to pull on, you don't need to iron them, and they look great with ankle boots. Frankie Bridge shared her latest 'Frankie Faves' on Sunday night on her Instagram feed, and we loved her grey jumper dress she featured, which came from high street store H&M. Priced at just £34.99, the calf-length dress had a large, draped polo neck, dropped shoulders, ribbing at the cuffs and hem, and short slits in the sides. Frankie teamed it with trainers and gold jewellery, but loafers and a belt could be added to jazz it up a bit.

Frankie looked cosy and cute in her jumper dress

Last month, the mother-of-two shared some fabulous news with her followers - she has just dropped a collection with high street store Oasis. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "I've been a fan for years... and now... I’ve edited a small capsule collection of my favourite pieces from their autumn collection!!!!" Packed full of dresses, berry-toned coats and lots of glam basics, it's gorgeous.

Speaking about her life in fashion with Oasis, the former Saturdays singer said: "I've had a lot of fashion faux pas over the years, and it's so unfair because all of mine are documented on google, where everyone can see them! But, I think it would be boring to have all perfect pictures of yourself to look back on, I think it's fun to be able to laugh at yourself and think 'oh my god I can't believe I gave that a go'. But when you are young, you should definitely experiment."

On her must-have item, she has one particular thing she can't be without. "For me, the blazer has stuck throughout my life. No matter what's in fashion, you can dress it up with a pair of heels or dress it down with a pair of trainers and for me, it gives me that little bit of confidence."

