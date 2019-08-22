Frankie Bridge announces big news! Get all the details We predict good things...

Frankie Bridge has taken to Instagram to alert her followers that she's taken a leaf out of Mollie King and Rochelle Humes's book, and has worked on a fashion collaboration with a high-street store. Uploading a gorgeous photo of herself sat in a field wearing a cosy looking jumper, she wrote: "I’m SOO excited to officially announce I’ve been working with the awesome British high street brand... Oasis... I’ve been a fan for years... and now... I’ve edited a small capsule collection of my favourite pieces from their autumn collection!!!!... It doesn’t launch until Thursday 29th online... and Friday 30th in stores."

How exciting! Frankie's fans were ecstatic with the announcement, with one commenting: "I love that jumper. Defo will be picking that up." And another wrote: "This jumper is giving me vibes, @frankiebridge you absolute stunner, I shall be looking for this for sure!"

RELATED: Inside Frankie and Wayne Bridge's beautiful family home

She even had a few celebrity pals comment on her news. Mollie King, who previously had an edit with Oasis, wrote: "Killing it" and singer Pixie Lott also sent her congratulations.

On Instagram Stories, she revealed to her followers that they could get early access to the collection if they signed up via the link in her bio, but she said: "You know how much I'm obsessed with autumn-winter clothes … it has been so much fun for me."

The 30-year-old, who is married to former footballer Wayne Bridge, is known for her love of fashion and regularly shares snapshots of what she's been buying on her Instagram account.

MORE: This is what Frankie Bridge wore on her fifth wedding anniversary

In a 2016 interview with HELLO!, the mum-of-two described her sense of style as "girly with a bit of an edge", telling us: "I like to feel feminine but I don't like to feel too girly-girly so I try to toughen up what I wear with maybe ankle boots or whatever."

We're not expecting to see a sparkly dress in her edit though, because she told us: "I'm not really a massive sequin fan. I always find at Christmas and New Year the shops are full of sparkly dresses and that's just not me. I think you can do sequins in a cool way, but I think there's a fine line."