The Marks & Spencer £8.50 roll neck shoppers are seriously loving

Marks & Spencer's AW19 collection is finally here we officially want it all. From Holly Willoughby's floral print boho dress, mustard-toned suede boots to the pink and red reversal coat, there's some incredible gems. However, now the weather is getting a bit colder, it's time to invest in some cosy pieces - which brings us to the roll-neck everyone's talking about. Made in a fresh, white shade with a blue and camel floral print, the flattering design has a fitted silhouette that's great for layering. Best of all, it is priced at just £8.50! Change from a tenner, can't be bad. And what's more, it's receiving rave reviews from shoppers. One customer wrote online: "Perfect piece for the autumn and winter, ideal to layer under sweaters or jackets or wear alone on the warmer days. Looks good with jeans for casual outings or dressed up with navy trousers." Another added: "Beautiful colours! Nice fit, looks good with jeans & tan boots. Couldn't believe how cheap this top was for the quality. Ready for autumn now."

Influencer Erica Davies featured the top in her latest edit on Instagram, teaming it underneath a printed dress. She explained: "Layering a polo neck underneath also makes a smarter dress slightly more casual, so gives you more potential opportunities to wear it too."

Erica Davies styled up the rollneck on Instagram

Speaking of Erica, the fashion editor recently told HELLO! her autumnal fashion must-haves, and they have a distinctively vintage vibe.

" I am trying to snag a vintage Burberry trench coat on eBay at the moment, as I think they’re the perfect Autumnal transitional coat. I’d also love a great pair of 70’s style knee high brown boots, which always work with midi dresses and skirts, again, I might go vintage. My dream investment – which I would be saving up for if I wasn’t saving for a bathroom – would be an Acne Studios Musubi bag, which I would love in brown."

