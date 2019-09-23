Amanda Holden's Instagram fans are loving her Zara snakeskin shirt dress The Britain's Got Talent star loves a high street buy...

Amanda Holden kicked off her Monday morning in style, rocking an extremely chic snakeskin shirt dress from Zara.The floaty number came complete with wide lapels, a slinky shape and slits at the hem. The ITV star accessorised to perfection as always, sporting a skinny belt and knee-high burgundy boots by Sosandar. We love this autumnal look! And so did her Instagram fans. Taking to the comments section, one follower wrote: "LOVE this dress!" Another added: "Wow! absolutely gorgeous Mandy, I love the boots too." We do have bad news for readers who love this shirt dress though; it's sadly sold out online. However, the Spanish high street store has a great alternative which looks super similar, for £49.99. Result!

We love Amanda's Zara number

On Saturday evening, the 48-year-old appeared on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, and as always, pulled out all the stops when it came to her dazzling attire. Going all pastel on us, she rocked a lilac and glitter gown by British couture brand Jennifer Clair. The designer said of the design: "The beautiful Amanda Holden looking sensational in our bespoke lavender silk crepe and leather gown hand embroidered with organza petals and Swarovski crystals." Viewers were seriously taken with the show-stopping style. One Instagram fan wrote: " Wow! I've just seen Amanda on TV in this and I had to find out where it was from, your work is truly amazing; this dress is gorgeous!" Amanda herself said of the frock: "Adored this look!"

GET THE LOOK! £49.99, Zara

The mother-of-two works with one stylist - Karl Willett - and the pair are great friends. HELLO! interviewed the talented professional, who spilled the beans on what it's like working with the BGT star.

MORE: Amanda Holden's yellow leopard print Topshop skirt has Instagram fans obsessed

"Amanda is a dream to work with. She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries."

READ: Amanda Holden's pink leopard print dress is the talk of Instagram