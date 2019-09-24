Amanda Holden teams leather leggings with a purple bat-wing top - and we're obsessed The Britain's Got Talent star shows off her latest outfit on Instagram...

Amanda Holden looked incredible on Tuesday morning in her latest outfit, which had an autumnal vibe. Like the rest of us, the 45-year-old decided to put away the summer dresses, and bring out more weather appropiate clothes. For a very rainy Tuesday, Amanda decided to whack out a pair of leather-look leggings by Silk Fred, and a purple blouse by L.K.Bennett. The Chappelle Purple Silk Blouse had a high frill neck, dropped shoulders, voluminous, bat-wing-style sleeves and elegant, tapered cuffs. Priced at £195, it's currently available online in all sizes. The ITV star also added a hint of designer to her look; in the form of a pair of Gucci loafers. Fancy! The ITV favourite often wears high street clothes for her daily work wardrobe, which is great news for fans who want to emulate her look.

Amanda looked incredible in her leather trousers and blouse combo

If we had a figure like Amanda Holden we'd be wearing leather trousers every day - let's face it, there's a reason why she was crowned Rear of the Year 2019! The Britain's Got Talent judge won the prestigious award back in August, and batted off stiff competition from Holly Willoughby and Carol Vorderman, who won the title twice - once in 2011 and again in 2014 - amassing almost 12,000 votes.

According to Rear Of The Year organiser Tony Edwards, Amanda won because her rear end is in proportion with her body. "She has a particularly shapely, well-toned and, above all, proportionate and understated rear. It is a contrast to the somewhat exaggerated, fake, cosmetic look for bottoms, recently imported from the USA."

The BGT co-star has always maintained she prefers to live an all-round healthy lifestyle rather than fall into the pattern of crash diets. "I go to a fitness camp in Portugal before the live shows. I'm a vegetarian, so for me it's lots of avocado, chickpeas, and quinoa salads as well as hikes and boxing. It's really good for your mindset, rather like unplugging your computer and plugging it back in," she told the Daily Mail.

