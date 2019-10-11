Back to the 70s baby! Amanda Holden sparkles in a fab sequinned jumpsuit Stayin' alive!

Wow, now that's a jumpsuit! Heart Breakfast host Amanda Holden donned her finest retro gear on Friday in aid of Global's Make Some Noise day – a charity that funds and empowers small charities across the UK which help disadvantaged young people. Sticking to the 'loud' dress theme, Amanda stepped out for her morning radio show in the coolest black and silver jumpsuit ever. The star posted a snap of her outfit on her Instagram page and we love, love, love it! Amanda wrote: "@globals_make_some_noise #day I got the memo! #dress #loud #70’s." The BGT judge has got us right in the party mood this Friday am.

Photo credit: Instagram / Amanda Holden

Let's break down Amanda's awesome look. Her jumpsuit is sequin central – literally sparkles from head to toe. We're loving the one-shouldered neckline, bellbottom flared trousers and that fab zebra-print belt. The star styled her hair in some 70s Farah Fawcett waves, complete with oversized sunnies. Top marks for Amanda's vampy purple nail polish too.

Her followers were also feeling her retro vibe, with one commenting: "Oh wow Amanda. That really is the funkiest disco outfit. You look fantastic! Don’t let Elton know you’ve nicked his glasses. Lol." Another said: "Wow you look amazing Amanda I love the sparkle."

Photo credit: Instagram / Amanda Holden

Standing alongside Amanda in one snap was her Heart co-host Jamie Theakston, who was dressed as Tom Cruise from Top Gun, obviously, although one fan did confuse him with a Ghostbuster. Easy mistake. Jamie has just completed a 650 bike ride across the UK to raise funds for Make Some Noise, arriving in London's Leicester by bike at 8am on Thursday morning.

We hope this pair keep their killer outfits on all day!