Newlywed Lisa Faulkner rocks a silk dress from Amanda Holden's fashion range

Wow! Lisa Faulkner looked amazing on Tuesday evening as she headed to the star-studded ITV Palooza gala with her new husband John Tarode. The newlyweds were in great spirits as they posed up a storm on the red carpet, and Lisa decided to rock a beautiful pink silk dress by bestie Amanda Holden's line at Fenn Wright Manson. Lisa's dress was known as the 'Angela' and it had a gathered elasticated waistband, side and front slits, cuffed sleeves, a collar which revealed a V-neck and it was finished with a tie at the back. Priced at £299, it is the ideal frock for the upcoming party season.

Lisa looked incredible at the ITV Palooza gala

Mother-of-three Amanda dropped her collection with the brand back in August and explained to fans that each of her dresses are named after her best friends. She said: "I've named each piece from my collection after the amazing women in my life" How sweet is that? There's also the 'Tamzin' dress after pal, EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite, and the 'Angela' top, after former Coronation Street actress Angela Griffin.

SHOP: £299, Fenn Wright Manson

The 48-year-old often wears her own range - on Monday evening she went out with close friend Alesha Dixon to The Arts Club in Mayfair, and m looked effortlessly cool in a black silk blouse from the collection.

The dress is part of Amanda Holden's fashion range

The 'Angela Top' featured a high, sequinned neckband and a V-neck cut out. Amanda teamed the top with tailored, wide-legged trousers, a chic cream wool coat over her shoulders and a pair of leopard print crutches!

Still recovering from her injury, the Britain's Got Talent star hasn’t let it affect her wardrobe; she's been rocking the most glamorous outfits daily to work at Heart Radio, and even headed to the Pride Of Britain awards in a glam black and pink gown, accessorised with crutches. You go girl!

