Stacey Solomon's £15 Primark leather skirt is sending shoppers into a frenzy The Loose Women star's high street collection is on point...

We are just loving Stacey Solomon right now. Well, we always do but lately the mother-of-three is on fire! Not only has she been looking after her gorgeous baby son like a pro, but she's just dropped her latest collection with Primark, and it's full of some serious autumnal gems. Not only is there cosy knits, funky puffer jackets and slogan tees, but there's some dressier pieces too. One of the items we were most impressed with was the camel-toned, faux leather skirt. Costing just £15, it's cut in a midi length and appears super luxe. Primark's Instagram account shared a model shot of the Loose Women host rocking the skirt, and fans went crazy. One follower wrote: "Love this look! I've got to get this outfit x" Another added: "Skirt goals."

Stacey's skirt costs just £15 and Instagram fans are loving it

One of the things we love about this campaign, is the fact that in every snap of Stacey, there is zero airbrushing.

The ITV star refreshingly never airbrushes her pictures

But this comes as no surprise, as the TV star often shares images of herself on Instagram with no retouching. Just after she had Rex, she posted a shot of herself on the beach, showing off her cellulite.

MORE: Primark's £12 check blouse looks EXACTLY like Victoria Beckham's £870 version

Speaking about this, she told HELLO!: "I was on the beach and I took him into the sea and I was like 'Joe take a picture' and it's not like I can stand a certain way and you won't see my cellulite. I'd have to really sit there and do some heavy editing and I don't want to. And I don't feel I have to but I still love that picture and I still want to post it, so for me it's not even about doing it purposely to show those things - that's how I look, that's what I look like when you take a picture of me - you know, I haven't purposely done it and I haven't purposely hidden it either, it is what it is. And I just think to say it doesn't bother me."

READ: Want a Teddy coat for the autumn? Primark's one comes in 3 different colours