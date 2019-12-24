Lisa Faulkner nails casual Christmas chic in a sparkly Oliver Bonas jumper

The festive season doesn't always have to be filled with statement party dresses, fabulous heels or cute Christmas jumpers (although we do love them!). Lisa Faulkner revealed her casual Christmas look on Instagram, and it is the perfect combination of chic and cosy.

As she rustled up some festive treats with her new husband John Torode, including delicious Christmas tree biscuits, baked ham in a pillowcase and baked cheese, she rocked a stunning sparkly jumper and jeans. The pink fitted knit from Oliver Bonas featured yellow and green stripes down the sleeves and subtle sparkle in the stitching to give it a seasonal feel. Whether you dress it down with a pair of slouchy jeans like Lisa's from Second Female or tuck it into a skirt for a glam evening look, the shimmering finish means it's the perfect jumper to add a bit of colour to your wardrobe. What's more, it's not so festive that it's limited to this time of year. Unfortunately, we'll have to be content with just admiring her outfit as the jumper has already sold out.

Posing for a picture, the former Eastenders actress looked ready to cook up a storm in the kitchen with her sleeves rolled up and her blonde hair styled in a high ponytail. She finished off her look with natural makeup, including a touch of blusher and lashings of mascara. We're not sure we could look this good getting our hands dirty with Christmas cooking! And it didn't go unnoticed by her followers, who took to the comments section to show their appreciation. "I have that jumper love it," one wrote, while another added: "I really love that jumper but I can't find it."

This will be an exciting Yuletide for the 47-year-old, who will spend it with her new husband after they tied the knot in October. As well as feasting on their delicious food, the pair will enjoy a beautifully decorated home over the Christmas period, with Lisa recently revealing she tries to make her tree eco-friendly. Speaking of her decorations, she said: "Each decoration tells a story and reminds me of a Christmas past." She continued: "We reuse them instead of buying new ones and it makes me smile each year."

