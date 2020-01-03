Andrea McLean's been shopping in the Zara sale and we love her jumper The ITV star looks incredible in her bargain buy…

Andrea McLean looked so chic on Thursday's Loose Women, in a brand new outfit we can't get enough of. The 50-year-old wore a fabulous faux leather skirt from Warehouse which cost just £25 in the sale, and a lovely olive green, Zara roll neck top, that she picked up for just £19.99. The look was topped off with a pair of black court shoes and the mother-of-two wore her famous brunette mane in a lightly curled style. Her outfit was styled by Mother Shoppers - stylish duo Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen who look after all the Loose Women stars' looks.

HELLO! sat down with Bertie in the summer and she explained to us how Andrea's style has changed. "Andrea looks amazing in everything, she looks really good in bold colour and I think she tries out lots of different shapes and styles and I think that is what people quite like about her."

She added: "She is definitely much more adventurous now. She definitely stuck to a bodycon shape dress most days with a heel, whereas now she has tried suits, she loves a midi dress and now she is into print a bit more - for ages she just wouldn't wear print."

"Whereas now she loves a bit of floral and polka dots as well, I think she is more open to trying new things. And she listens to me when I say 'go on just try it' she says 'okay' rather than 'I can't!' - that is the difference."

After the show, the TV stars are even allowed to keep their outfits - sort of. Bertie explained: "At the moment, they are allowed to kind of buy their looks if they want, at the end of the show or end of the season and quite a few times Andrea has been like 'I am taking this home with me for sure' and then a few weeks later I will see her wearing it, so there's definitely a few pieces she has fallen in love with and said she can't give this back."

