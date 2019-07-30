Fans react to Caroline Flack's final Love Island outfit - and notice a surprising piece of jewellery Looking gorgeous as always!

Caroline Flack wowed Love Island fans with her finale outfit on Monday night! The custom-made designer dress stuck to all her favourite fashion features - powerful, fiery, and showing off those incredible legs of hers. It wouldn't feel right if Caroline wasn't wearing a mini dress, surely? The sassy zebra-print number was actually made by UK designer House of Holland, and it's pretty special. "WE GOT A TEXT!!! Caroline Flack in custom House of Holland for the Love Island final!! *brb just practicing our slow-mo walk," the label joked on Instagram.

Caroline wore a mini dress by House of Holland

The leggy host also accessorised with some gorgeous jewellery, which we noticed bore a resemblance to one very iconic engagement ring - the Duchess of Cambridge's sapphire rock! Caroline wore it on her index finger, however, and has actually been sporting it for a number of the shows during the series. We wonder where it's from…

"LOVE LOVE LOVE @carolineflack1 ring… #loveislandfinal," one fan wrote with some heart-eye emojis on Twitter, while another joked: "When did @carolineflack1 nick my engagement ring?!"

With new champion Amber! Fans noticed the pretty ring she was wearing

Plenty more commented on her outfit, with one adding: "Loving @carolineflack1 custom-made @HouseOfHolland dress on @LoveIsland." A further wrote: "Omg I’m totally loving @carolineflack1 dress tonight on #LoveIsIand it’s lush!! She’s been on form with fashion this season. Not that I expected any less from the Flack!"

Others were simply impressed that Ms Flack is such a pro at protecting her modesty whilst wearing her shorter hemlines - but if anyone can rock a mini dress, it's our Caroline! All of the presenter's outfits are put together by her loyal stylist Nisha Grewal, who has previously chatted to HELLO! about dressing her for the popular reality show.

"Planning Caroline’s wardrobe starts months in advance," she told us. "I'm constantly searching for inspiration, sourcing new brands, creating mood boards and shopping! I have to be meticulously organised as there's a lot of looks needed for the show." Better start thinking about next year then!