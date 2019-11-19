Michelle Keegan wows Instagram fans in a black leather bustier top

We love it when celebrities aren't afraid to be bold with their fashion choices. Michelle Keegan did exactly that as she posed with her adorable dog Pip for an Instagram photo, but we couldn't help but notice her gorgeous black leather bustier top. With a zip down the middle and a belt around the waist, the House of CB strapless top is made from soft vegan leather and is available to buy online for the cool price of £69 in sizes XS to L+. Paired with a pair of jeans, it's the perfect alternative to a party dress during the festive period, don't you think?

"Make up & hair did [tick] Beauty light [tick] Dog upstaging me [tick]," she jokingly captioned the picture. The former Coronation Street actress glammed up her edgy look by wearing her long dark hair in loose waves and accessorising with some statement diamond drop earrings. We're getting in the party mood just looking at her! Her 4.1 million followers voiced their appreciation for her look by taking to the comments section to shower the star in compliments. One wrote: "Absolutely stunning", while another simply said: "WOW."

Michelle, who is married to Mark Wright, never fails to amaze with her beauty look and her most recent makeup was no exception. With the help of makeup artist Krystal Dawn, the 32-year-old made her green eyes pop with gold glittery eyeshadow and long black lashes, and opted for a natural pink blush on her cheeks and nude lips.

Black strapless corset, £69, House of CB

Krystal has worked with Meghan for several years and was even the mastermind behind her stunning makeup for her wedding to Mark in 2015. She previously revealed some of her best tricks to HELLO! so we can replicate Michelle's flawless skin. "My three essential products would be a peach corrector for under the eye, foundation sticks that I can use as concealer, a light foundation base or to contour and a powder for a flawless finish. My main tip would be to exfoliate before make-up application! Clarisonic is my absolute go to for this!"

