Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh shows off her baby bump in a cosy ASOS jumper dress The former TOWIE star will welcome her little boy soon!

Lucy Mecklenburgh's due date is nearing but her style is still just as incredible! The mum-to-be has been showcasing the winter wardrobe of dreams over the past few weeks, but her most recent jumper dress has got to be one of the cosiest.

Stylist Kelvin Barron, who regularly works with Lucy on her style, has shared a picture of the former TOWIE star showing off her blossoming baby bump in a pretty Cappuccino-coloured knitted maternity dress from ASOS as she cooks up a storm in the kitchen. He wrote in the caption: "Have loved working with @lucymeck1 on her maternity wardrobe. Can't wait to meet your little man! Lucy wears ASOS Maternity."

Maternity knitted midi dress, £32, ASOS

The long-sleeved midi dress has a tie at the front, an off-the-shoulder neckline and a ribbed material that stretches to fit all stages of pregnancy. While many sizes have already sold out, it is still available to pick up in sizes 10 to 20 for just £32. Beauty wise, she wore her dark glossy hair in soft waves and finished off the look with natural makeup that subtly enhanced her features.

The 28-year-old is expecting her first child with fiance Ryan Thomas, and they are set to welcome their little boy around February, with a similar due date to her close friend and TOWIE co-star Lydia Bright. While we have loved seeing her rock everything from a sparkly mini dress to a one-shouldered Suzanne Neville gown to a bikini and everything in between, one outfit we are especially excited to set our eyes on is her wedding dress.

Speaking on a Pronovias panel in late 2019, she said she hadn't yet chosen a dress, joking: "My wedding planning process got cut a little bit short because I had a little surprise." However, she did hint at what kind of style she wants, drawing inspiration from social media and Pinterest. "I definitely want lace and I want something comfortable because you want to enjoy yourself. I mean you've got to have two dresses, maybe the comfortable one afterwards. I haven't actually tried any on yet but I'm really excited about it."

