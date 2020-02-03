Michelle Keegan shows off her toned abs in a tiny Melissa Odabash bikini The former Our Girl star has the most toned stomach...

While many of us may still be rocking our post-Christmas body (we have to keep warm somehow!), Michelle Keegan is showing off her perfectly toned abs on holiday. Sharing a video of her munching on a croquette while observing the incredible sunset over the sea from the comfort of her sunlounger, she wrote: "Sunset and cheese croquettes! ...the dream. Only problem... no napkin and damn I wish I moved those lilos." We're not sure what's making us more jealous, the fact she's enjoying a hot holiday or her incredible bikini body!

Vicky Pattison was the first to comment, joking: "Name a better duo...I'll wait" while Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson wrote: "So gorgeous". Fans were equally as shocked, taking to the comments section to shower the former Our Girl star in compliments. "Abs of steel," one said and another quipped: "I look like this eating fried cheese too." Amongst the compliments were a number of inquiries about her little animal print bikini, which is from Melissa Odabash.

The cream, brown and black cheetah bikini is made up of a bralette style top with thin spaghetti straps and matching high-leg bottoms. Both items cost £108, so the whole beach ensemble comes to a total of £216. Well worth the investment if you're looking for a timeless, sexy bikini for your next break. And since it is only February, there's still plenty of time to tone up our bikini bodies before we slip it on - although the chances of us looking as good as Michelle on the beach seems rather unlikely.

Cheetah bikini, £216, Melissa Odabash

Melissa Odabash is a favourite designer among celebrities and royals alike, with Amanda Holden stepping out in a baby pink bikini while on holiday in December 2019, while the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge have also worn her incredible beachwear in the past. Michelle accessorised her bikini with gold hoop earrings, a gold watch and a matching gold chain around her neck.

While the former TOWIE star hasn't confirmed the location of her idyllic afternoon, a previous picture she posted to Instagram was tagged in Barbados. It depicted colourful towels hanging on a clothesline in between two palm trees on a white sandy beach with the Caribbean Sea stretching into the distance. Just days ago she was spending time with her husband Mark Wright and his family in Jamaica to celebrate his 33rd birthday. We wouldn't mind island-hopping our way through the Caribbean either!

