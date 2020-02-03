Stacey Solomon's purple satin Zara dress is a total bargain and we need it The Loose Women star dresses up for the lunchtime show…

Stacey Solomon looked superb on Friday's Loose Women, sporting a very chic, lilac satin dress. When we saw it, we were convinced it may have been from a high-end label it was that stylish, but no, it was actually from Zara and what's more, it set her back just £29.99. Even better, all sizes are currently available online, which makes us very excited indeed. The short dress had a high neck, long sleeves and pronounced shoulders and cuffs, draped detail at the waist, an asymmetric wrap-style hem and button-up fastening in the back. In short, the ideal number for a party! The girlfriend of Joe Swash added her favourite white ankle boots by Topshop.

The 30-year-old has been shopping in Zara lots recently. On Thursday, the mother-of-three stepped out in the most stunning yellow ruffle jumper from the Spanish store, which she teamed with a grey, pvc-style mini skirt and again, her trusty Topshop boots. The ITV star's knitted top was our favourite item of the ensemble and cost just £25.99! It had a bib-front, a pie-crust, high neckline, long sleeves, cable-knit detail and ruffles.

Purple satin dress, £29.99, Zara

As always, Stacey's look was put together stylist Mother Shoppers - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. We sat down with the stylists recently and they told us their inspiration when dressing the Loose ladies.

Bertie explained it's all about the high street. "We love ASOS, Topshop, & Other Stories. I think within each shop, there is going to be something that suits you."

Bertie also thinks that Instagram is really helpful when picking up style tips. "I think before, you would see stuff in a magazine, worn by a model who was late teens, early 20s, one size. And Instagram shows someone much more relatable, someone who is your size, your age, maybe wearing something a bit more practical."

