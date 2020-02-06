Mrs Hinch delights fans with a new dress you're going to love The cleaning influencer sports a cheap but chic frock - and it's fabulous

On Monday evening, the lovely Mrs Hinch looked as stunning as ever as she headed out on a working trip. We loved seeing her behind-the scenes action, but one of her outfits really caught our eye! The 29-year-old Essex native wore a black roll neck jumper, a pair of chunky boots and a leopard print slip dress, which came from Missguided - one of the blonde beauty's favourite online stores. Although she hasn't confirmed this is the exact design, we're pretty sure it is! Costing just £25, there are still a few sizes available should you wish to invest. The design was made in a brown leopard print and the cut was a cami style that featured an open tie back fastening and back zip.

Mrs Hinch looked incredible on her work trip

The blonde beauty loves inexpensive clothes. Last week - fresh from taking her adorable baby Ronnie swimming, Mrs Hinch - also known by her real name Sophie Hinchliffe - shared a snap of her wearing a camel knitted co-ord top and slouchy skirt, which came from online fashion brand in the style.

Brown leopard print cami shift dress, £25, Missguided

We've tracked down the set, and it cost her just £10 for the top and £10 for the skirt.

Sophie looked fab last month in an In The Style knitted co-ord

And last month, Sophie went to watch Dancing on Ice with her bestie Stacey Solomon and she shared her outfit of the night on Instagram Stories. She revealed her gorgeous all-black ensemble was sourced straight from the high street and told fans she is back in her pre-baby jeans just seven months after giving birth to her son Ronnie in June 2019.

READ: Mrs Hinch's pink teddy jumper is a Missguided must-have

"First time since I fell pregnant that I've fitted back into my old jeans! Literally could cry. Don't get me wrong they're TIGHT but they're on!" Her black skinny jeans were from Topshop, with a price-tag of just £40. As her Hinchers would say - what a barg!

MORE: Mrs Hinch steps out in a faux fur gilet and Hinchers are excited at the bargain price tag

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.