Jane Moore dresses down for Loose Women in the ultimate comfy outfit – and her M&S trousers are a bargain Jane explained to fans she wanted to dress casually on Monday

Loose Women's Jane Moore nailed her Monday outfit this week, explaining to fans that she wanted to dress for comfort for the day's show. "Sometimes, just throwing on a pair of comfy trousers, a big jumper and trainers is one of life’s great pleasures - particularly when it's chucking it down outside," she wrote on Instagram. "In muted colours like these, it can look really chic." We have to agree!

The presenter chose to wear a gorgeous cashmere jumper from Cefinn – the fashion brand owned by Samantha Cameron – a sleek pair of slim-leg trousers from one of her favourite high street stores, Marks & Spencer, and Adidas Stan Smith trainers.

"Many of you say you can't wear trainers because of your height, but don't forget you can take up the hemline of trousers or a dress to make it work as a look, however tall you are. The jumper is loaned from @cefinnstudio, the trousers are @marksandspencer and the trainers #stansmithadidas," she added.

We reckon Jane's tailored trousers are the 'Mia Slim Cotton Rich 7/8 Trousers' from M&S, which cost just £25. Made from breathable cotton, they're ideal for an off-duty look like Jane's – and also come in a navy blue shade, and three leg lengths. Winning.

Mia Slim Cotton Rich 7/8 Trousers, £25, Marks & Spencer

The Loose Woman isn't the only steadfast fan of British staple M&S, since plenty of her TV colleagues also regularly shop at the store. Christine Lampard recently rocked a gorgeous red Marks & Spencer jumper while presenting Lorraine, and Holly Willoughby is arguably the label's most famous fan!

Just like her ITV pals, Jane's M&S picks don't often stay in stock for long, so hurry if you want to snap up her latest look. The star, like the rest of the Loose Women ladies, is styled by 'MotherShoppers' duo Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – who work closely with each panellist to choose outfits that they feel happy and comfortable in.



Loose Women stylists reveal their secrets

"It's helpful when panellists tell us what they want to wear," they previously told HELLO!. "They aren't actors and are themselves on the show so they have to feel comfortable with what they are wearing and for it to reflect their personalities. We can encourage them to try different things and new shapes but it's always easier when someone knows their own style," they explained.

