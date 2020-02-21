Christine Lampard wears red hot Marks & Spencer jumper with a red Topshop skirt for final Lorraine

And just like that, her presenting streak on Lorraine is over. On Friday, Christine Lampard filmed her last episode covering for Lorraine on the hit morning TV show, and she did it in style. Looking phenomenal in a red ensemble consisting of a vibrant red polo neck from Marks & Spencer which she tucked into a red A-line leather skirt from Topshop. But it was the accessories we loved as well! We're obsessed with the red ribbon in her ponytail and the red stilettos on her feet. To say she looked red hot for her Friday show would be an understatement.

Christine Lampard wearing a red outfit

The ITV star was styled by Angie Smith - the same celebrity stylist who looks after Holly Willoughby, Davina McCall and Love Island's Laura Whitmore.

With her outfit of the day post, and a close-up of her hair, Christine wrote on Instagram: "Friday feels. Loved being back with the Lorraine team this week. Lorraine Kelly will be back with you on Monday! Top from Marks & Spencer and skirt from Topshop."

GET CHRISTINE'S RED HOT LOOK

Red rollneck jumper in 'chilli', £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Cherry red faux leather skirt, £39, Topshop

Comments came in thick and fast, with one fan telling her: "You always look lovely," and another said: "Loving all the red." And if she didn't feel loved enough, someone else wrote: "You look STUNNING," with an array of loved-up emojis - and a fire emoji added into the mix.

A close-up photo of Christine Lampard's hair

We've had some stellar looks from Christine during her week covering Lorraine: Monday saw her in an L.K.Bennett spotty jumpsuit, Tuesday she took notes from Duchess Kate and opted for L.K.Bennett trousers (and curly hair!), Wednesday the mum-of-one went for a statement colour block dress from Chinti & Parker and we were especially dotty over her Massimo Dutti spotty skirt on Thursday. Phew! If anyone deserves to head home and put on a tracksuit all weekend, it's Christine.

