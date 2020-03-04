Lorraine Kelly celebrated midweek on Wednesday with a super chic look for the Lorraine show - doesn't she look lovely in her leather pencil skirt? Her new pick is a pricey item from the usually affordable Marks & Spencer, coming in at £199 due to its genuine material - and Lorraine definitely wears it well! She teamed her luxe new skirt with a striped fitted jumper from Reserved and a pair of neutral heels from Whistles, using her caption to explain why her beloved dog Angus was a guest on the show. "Special guest today - Angus - explaining why a simple walk with your dog can improve your mental health," she wrote, before adding her fashion credits.

We have no doubt Lorraine's viewers loved her midweek look, chosen as always by her stylist Bronagh Webster. The camel leather skirt features a waist-cinching belt which is ultra-flattering on the TV host - and clearly popular with M&S shoppers, too, since it's already sold out in most sizes online.

This is the second time Lorraine has shopped at British favourite Marks & Spencer in recent weeks. Her trench-style shirt dress was a huge hit with fans, costing just £29.50, and even reminded some of the styles the Duchess of Sussex favours! One viewer even noticed Lorraine had spotted the style from the fashion segment on her own show, writing: "So you got that dress after all Lorraine? You said you liked it a few weeks ago when it was being modelled on the show, a woman after my own heart."

Leather Pencil Midi Skirt, £199, Marks & Spencer

The morning TV star's glam squad includes her stylist Bronagh, and hair and makeup artist Helen Hand - both of whom she counts as close friends. Helen spoke to HELLO! in 2019, and explained that the trio's working relationship is very positive. "Bronagh is Lorraine's stylist, she's amazing! And a joy to be around," she said. "We work together with the overall finished look for Lorraine, which is a massive help being a team. That way I can see and prepare what way I'm going to do in hair and makeup."

She added that Lorraine is more confident in her style than ever, adding: "Lorraine is fit and healthy, a natural beauty. Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin. I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now. Having Bronagh styling her so well has made such a difference… and just being happy!"