Alex Jones just re-wore her favourite Marks & Spencer jeans with a gorgeous new Zara top We love this The One Show outfit

Alex Jones sparked a mass shopping spree at Marks & Spencer last time she wore the brand, and she's proved she loves her bargain wide-leg jeans just as much as her viewers – since she chose to wear them again on Tuesday night's The One Show. This time around, she teamed them with a gorgeous new ruffled top from Zara, which also costs just £29.99 from the popular high street store.

Alex wore Marks & Spencer and Zara on Tuesday's The One Show

Alex's khaki green blouse most certainly makes a statement, with gorgeous ruffled shoulders and a high neckline. She tucked it into her high-waisted jeans for a head-to-toe neutral look, and wore her usually tousled bob in a sleeker, blow-dried style. We have our eye on those pretty gold earrings, too!

The star's chic ecru jeans look just as lovely the second time around, so we're not surprised Alex chose them once again for The One Show – plus, we're glad to see one of our favourite TV faces recycling her wardrobe. Alex's stylist Tess Wright has previously told us that the mum-of-two prefers to prioritise high street labels and longevity, saying: "We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge. We like to recycle and reinvent things. She loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too."

Utility High Waist Wide Leg Cropped Jeans, £25, Marks & Spencer

The 'Utility Wide Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans' cost just £25 and are available in Alex's neutral choice, as well as khaki, navy and pale pink shades. They are clearly a hit with M&S shoppers, too, winning rave reviews on the website.

Poplin blouse with ruffle trims, £29.99, Zara

Other recent high-street looks from Alex have included a form-fitting denim ASOS jumpsuit, a gorgeous floral dress from Very, costing just £18, and a pair of yellow Topshop trousers, coming it at £30. No doubt fans will be rushing out to buy her latest bargain picks, too…

