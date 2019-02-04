Gemma Collins wears leopard print dress on Good Morning Britain and DOI fans are OBSESSED The Dancing on Ice star has previously spoken about her love of the print

Gemma Collins appeared on Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain and made quite the impression. Wearing a gorgeous leopard print dress, fans went wild for the Dancing on Ice star's look. Flattering and pretty, the dress was a shirt style with long-sleeves, a button-up front and a matching leopard print tie waist. Mid-length, the star showed just how chic the animal print can be if cut in the right shape.

For the GC's beauty look, she wore her platinum blonde hair in a gorgeous half-up, half-down 'do. Her fringe was blow dried straight and the rest had a beautiful barrel curl put loosely through it. For her makeup, the wannabe-TV-presenter proved you don't have to go black to pull off a dramatic smokey eye. The 38-year-old Romford native opted for a palette of gorgeous metallic rust browns and subtle golds. She finished with a subtle slick of liquid liner to frame the eye and added some amazing false lash to amp the final look up. Her skin was ultra tan (but of course!), with highlighter framing her cheekbones and she finished with a light nude lip to tie the whole look together.

A long term fan of leopard print, the TOWIE star recently put her hand to designing some garments for online retailer Boohoo. The Gemma Collins X Boohoo range, which is aimed at "plus size and curvy", not only featured a leopard print dress, this time a v-neck wrap midi style, but also a flirty pair of leopard, faux silk pyjamas in trousers and a strap top. With pink lace and pink polka dots all over, they really encapsulated Gemma's cheeky side.

She previously spoke to MTV about her love of the print, saying "I’ve been wearing leopard print for years, I love it, I don’t need any excuse to wear it. Leopard print and pink are my favourite things to wear. When they hit the catwalks and high street this year, I was like ‘finally I’ve been talking about leopard print for years and everyone’s cottoned on.' One day I want my LA mansion and I will have leopards trolling the grounds."

We wonder if she bring a little leopard print out on the rink during the next episode of Dancing on Ice. Surely, right?