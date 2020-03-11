Lorraine Kelly's Very floral dress is the envy of fans - and it's more affordable than you might think She totally wowed us with this spring look…

Lorraine Kelly is embracing spring with her Lorraine show wardrobe, and we reckon her latest pick is the perfect wedding guest outfit. Her beautiful yellow floral dress - with flattering puff sleeves and frill details – brought the sunshine on Wednesday, teamed with her usual fresh glowing makeup and shiny brunette waves. Nailed it! The pretty frock is from online retailer Very, and costs £50 - we reckon her followers will be rushing to buy this one...

Lorraine looked beautiful in her yellow dress and nude heels

We're not surprised that fans loved the look, with one writing on Twitter: "Where is your beautiful lemon dress from, #ineedthisinmylife," and another adding, "Lorraine looking gorgeous today in her high-neck, statement sleeve dress!" We have to agree.

The star has been wowing with her wardrobe all week, wearing a gorgeous Warehouse shirt dress on Tuesday and a chic white Zara pencil skirt on Monday. Fashion expert Mark Heyes even noticed that Lorraine appeared to be channelling the Duchess of Sussex with her look – since it was a little reminiscent of the head-to-toe white outfit Meghan wore to visit the National Theatre.

After discussing the neutral look, which featured a £29 Topshop blouse, he said: "Can I just say, you've got a definite ode to it today as well! Done beautifully," to which Lorraine replied: "Kind of! A homage."

Lorraine loves to shop on the British high street, and also favours River Island, Oasis and Marks & Spencer for the show. Her glam squad includes fashion stylist Bronagh Webster and hair and makeup artist Helen Hand, both of whom she counts as close friends backstage at the ITV studios.

Pintuck High Neck Midi Dress, £50, Very

The star wore a gorgeous waist-cinching shirt dress from Warehouse on Tuesday, causing plenty of fans to rush out and buy it, too. Holly Willoughby isn't the only fashion influencer at the ITV studios, that's for sure!

