It was another high-street pick for Lorraine Kelly on Monday's Lorraine show! The host wore a flattering high-waisted pair of trousers from Zara, with a bold orange jumper from Harpenne and a sleek pair of Kurt Geiger boots - joking with her Instagram followers that she had dressed to support her beloved football team. "Very Dundee United outfit today," she captioned her daily outfit snap, adding the brand credits for her look.

Lorraine wore her chic Zara trousers on Monday's show

Lorraine's bargain trews cost just £29.99 from Zara - and are luckily still available in most sizes online. Her statement knitwear is Harpenne's 'Orange Rib Knit Jumper' at £59 - we're not surprised Lorraine loves that gorgeous colour!

WATCH: Lorraine's best fashion moments

If you're loving the presenter's look, don't hesitate, since Lorraine's last high-street outfit was a huge hit with viewers, and sold out in the majority of sizes. The Marks & Spencer shirt dress cost just £29.50, and reminded many of the Duchess of Sussex's laid-back style.

High-waist trousers with belt, £29.99, Zara

Lorraine's glam squad includes her fashion stylist Bronagh Webster, and hair and makeup artist Helen Hand - both of whom she counts as close friends. Helen spoke to HELLO! in 2019, and explained that the trio's working relationship is very positive. "Bronagh is Lorraine's stylist, she's amazing! And a joy to be around," she said. "We work together with the overall finished look for Lorraine, which is a massive help being a team. That way I can see and prepare what way I'm going to do in hair and make up."

She added that Lorraine is more confident in her style than ever, adding: "Lorraine is fit and healthy, a natural beauty. Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin. I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now. Having Bronagh styling her so well has made such a difference… and just being happy!"