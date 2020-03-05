Lorraine Kelly is clearly loving M&S at the moment! The presenter followed up Wednesday's leather look with a luxurious silk shirt dress from one of her favourite retailers – doesn't she look gorgeous in that pretty teal colour? As usual, she took to her Instagram page to share her outfit with followers, revealing that she had teamed her new dress with one of her favourite pairs of Kurt Geiger heels – a popular brand with ITV's presenting ladies.

Image: Instagram @lorrainekellysmith

Lorraine's gorgeous pure silk midi dress costs £99 from Marks & Spencer, due to its luxurious composition. Despite the slightly higher price, it's clearly popular with shoppers, as there's only a number of sizes left in stock online. We reckon the slinky dress would make a lovely workwear piece, and breathable for spring with that natural fabric!

MORE: Kate Middleton stuns in a green spotty Suzannah dress on final day of Ireland royal tour



WATCH: Lorraine Kelly's fashion hits

The TV host chose another luxurious item for the show on Wednesday, wearing a chic leather pencil skirt – also from M&S. She teamed her luxe new skirt, £199, with a striped fitted jumper from Reserved and a pair of neutral heels from Whistles, using her caption to explain why her beloved dog Angus was a guest on the show. "Special guest today - Angus - explaining why a simple walk with your dog can improve your mental health," she wrote, before adding her fashion credits.

Pure Silk Midi Shirt Dress, £99, Marks & Spencer

Lorraine is clearly loving waist-cinching shirt dresses, having previously worn another style from Marks & Spencer recently. Her trench-style shirt dress was a huge hit with fans, costing just £29.50, and even reminded some of the styles the Duchess of Sussex favours!

MORE: Holly Willoughby's Warehouse floral midi dress is perfect for a wedding

The star loves to shop on the British high street, and also favours River Island, Topshop and Zara for the show. Her glam squad includes fashion stylist Bronagh Webster and hair and makeup artist Helen Hand, both of whom she counts as close friends backstage at the ITV studios.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.