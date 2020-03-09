Fans are in love with Lorraine Kelly's latest Zara outfit, and we can see why Lorraine was inspired by Meghan Markle!

Lorraine Kelly looked absolutely gorgeous for Monday's episode of her show, so we're not surprised fans are flooding her with compliments on her latest outfit! The presenter chose some of her favourite high-street brands for the look, which did remind us a little of one of the Duchess of Sussex's recent outfits, too. Lorraine wore a pretty jumper from Oasis with elegant blouson sleeves, and a fitted pencil skirt from Zara - finishing the look with metallic heels from Made The Edit, which she revealed in her caption were "so comfy".

Image: Instagram @lorrainekellysmith

"Looks lovely, so clean, fresh and bright in a way," one fan commented, and another added: "Absolutely beautiful on you Lorraine, you look fabulous." We have to agree! Lorraine's star pal Katie Piper also wrote: "Love this look," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

We reckon the TV host's ultra-flattering skirt is Zara's 'Ribbed Skirt', which costs just £17.99. Her neutral knit is the Oasis 'Contrast Sleeve Jumper', which is currently in the sale, reduced from £36 to £28.80. It's a little reminiscent of Duchess Meghan's head-to-toe white outfit she wore to visit the National Theatre on Friday, featuring a similar blouse from Topshop which sold out almost immediately.

Contrast Sleeve Jumper, £28.80, Oasis

Lorraine did admit that her look was an "homage" to Meghan during Monday's show, while chatting about the royal's latest looks with fashion expert Mark Heyes. After discussing the all-white look, he said: "Can I just say, you've got a definite ode to it today as well! Done beautifully," to which Lorraine replied: "Kind of! A homage."

As usual, Lorraine style her trademark brunette hair in loose curls, with ultra-glowing makeup applied by her MUA and hairdresser Helen Hand. Helen has previously told HELLO! about some of her favourite products for creating Lorraine's gorgeous skin at 60, revealing that her best-loved foundation is Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow - Lorraine's shade is number 50.

Ribbed Skirt, £17.99, Zara

To finish the skin, it's all about setting in the right place, using a combination of cream and powder products. "I use Tom Ford cream blush which comes in a duo," she told us. "Half is a beautiful soft illuminator which creates a natural glow - I mix it with the cream blush which has a hint of colour to it and isn't overpowering."

