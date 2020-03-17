Heart Radio star Ashley Roberts' tiger-print boots cost just £24 on sale

There may only be three of them in the Heart Radio studios, but that has not stopped Ashley Roberts continuing to bring her fashion A-game. On Tuesday morning, the presenter looked incredible in a shimmery pleated midi skirt from Reiss teamed with a white slogan tee from River Island. But did you spot her statement boots?

Ashley Roberts and Amanda Holden looked chic on Tuesday

Posing for a picture with her co-star Amanda Holden, Ashley ensured all eyes were on her fabulous heeled boots with their brown and black tiger print. The blonde beauty revealed they were from Nasty Gal, and our searches have found they are a bargain buy at just £24 down from £40!

READ: Ashley Roberts’ printed co-ord is top of our shopping list - and her Topshop coat

Tiger print sock boots, £24 down from £40, Nasty Gal

BUY NOW

We love her bold fashion choices and animal print is certainly one of the star's go-to patterns. Back in January, the Pussycat Doll singer stepped out in a similar pleated midi skirt to one the Duchess of Cambridge wore for an engagement in Cardiff. On the very same day that Kate wore her Zara leopard print skirt with heeled boots and a black jumper, Ashley also sported a New Look version styled with a chunky cream knit and white trainers from Gucci. Just days later, the 38-year-old proved she is not afraid to pair clashing patterns and colours together after donning a yellow star-print River Island dress with grey snake print Kurt Geiger boots.

Bomber jacket, £59, Topshop

BUY NOW

While we're sure Ashley could pull off wearing her most recent printed boots with a colourful ensemble, we love that she kept the rest of her look understated. She finished off her look by adding a slouchy black bomber jacket from Topshop, which costs £59 and is still available to buy in all sizes. She wore her blonde hair in a high bun and added a sweep of blusher along her cheekbones, thick mascara and nude lips for her effortless yet cool work look. Meanwhile, Amanda looked chic in an all-cream outfit that included a fitted Reiss skirt. Such a beautiful pair!

MORE: Amanda Holden wows in a colour-clashing green and pink dress

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.