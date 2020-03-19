Alex Jones dresses up her bright red Topshop trousers with M&S heels It was head-to-toe high street on The One Show

Alex Jones never fails to disappoint us with her stylish outfits on The One Show! The star wore plenty of pieces from her favourite high-street shops on Wednesday's show, putting together a look using Marks & Spencer, Topshop, Sézane and Zara. Alex chose a vibrant pair of red trousers, a pretty striped jumper and black patent heels for her indoor look, though when she stepped outside to film she added a gorgeous neutral coat from Zara.

Alex was pictured presenting The One Show on Wednesday evening

Sadly, all of Alex's chosen pieces are no longer available - including her Sézane 'Raphael' jumper and patent M&S heels. There's a very similar pair online, for just £25 - though they feature a slightly rounder toe shape. And while the presenter's cherry red Topshop trousers have sold out online, there is a beautiful berry pair, reduced to £27, that will give a similar look.

WATCH: all about Alex Jones

It was a unique show for Alex, since co-presenter Matt Baker joined her live from his own home, where he is currently self-isolating. Impressively, the team managed to set him up on a screen next to Alex, to give the impression that they were fronting the show together.

Patent Stiletto Heel Court Shoes, £25, Marks & Spencer

Fans have been loving the star's on-screen looks this week, even amid the current coronavirus crisis. On Tuesday, Alex sported her favourite M&S jeans for the third time, once again prompting viewers to rush out to buy them. This time, she teamed them with a cosy American Vintage jumper and leopard-print heels from Aldo.

Alex works with her stylist Tess Wright to put together all her outfits for The One Show and other special appearances, and always loves to wear affordable brands. Tess told HELLO!: "We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge. We like to recycle and reinvent things. She loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too."

