Ashley Roberts' chic leather trouser suit is more affordable than you might think We're swooning over her Jimmy Choos, too

Unlike Amanda Holden's laid-back pyjamas on Monday, Ashley Roberts was pictured wearing a gorgeous leather outfit as she left the Heart Radio studio. The Pussycat Dolls singer turned to high street store Warehouse for her chic ensemble, made up of a pale blue cardigan, black faux leather trousers and a matching jacket. And all items are currently 20 per cent off in the sale!

Faux leather jacket, was £69 now £55.20, Warehouse

Her high-waisted trousers had a relaxed fit and retail for £36.80, down from £46, while her blue knit had short, puff-sleeves and statement tortoiseshell buttons, making it look far more expensive than its £28.80 price tag. Wrapping up in the cool winter weather, she added a belted PU jacket which featured a fitted collar and large buttons. Down to just £55.20, the Warehouse coat is already flying off the shelves with some sizes low in stock - since it is the jacket of the season, we can't say we're surprised. Ashley clearly loves a faux leather suit, as she also wowed in brown style from Nasty Gal back in January.

Faux leather trousers, was £46 now £36.80, Warehouse

While the 38-year-old always manages to find great buys on the high street, she also tends to mix in a couple of designer items into her outfits. On Monday, Ashley finished off her look with £750 black patent Jimmy Choo mules with a crystal strap and a black Yves Saint Laurent shoulder bag.

Black patent mules, £750, Jimmy Choo

Her Heart co-star Amanda Holden, on the other hand, took the opportunity to dress in pyjamas as she didn't need to leave the comfort of her own home. The star hosted the Heart Radio breakfast show in a silky-soft two-piece from one of her favourite brands Sosandar. "Another dotty day at home, another set of #pjs," she captioned her Instagram post, following the £420 Olivia Von Halle pair she wore last week. It's clear that Amanda loves luxurious satin loungewear, and we don't blame her - we can't think of a better outfit to relax in if you're working from home.

