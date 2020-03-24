Alex Jones' gorgeous new jumpsuit is in the sale at John Lewis She looked beautiful on Monday's The One Show

Alex Jones looked lovely as ever for Monday night's edition of The One Show, keeping viewers feeling positive amid coronavirus worries as she presented the show alongside co-host Patrick Kielty. For the episode, she chose to dress comfortably in a chic utility jumpsuit from Whistles, teamed with casual trainers from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands, Boden.

Alex wore a Whistles jumpsuit on Monday's show

Lucky for us, Alex's Whistles pick is currently in the sale at John Lewis! The 'Emma' jumpsuit is made from lightweight denim and is currently available in all sizes, though we reckon it will prove popular with The One Show's fans. It's been reduced from £126.65 to £111.75 - every little helps, eh? Meanwhile, the star's crisp white sneakers are the 'Classic Trainers' from Boden, costing £75.

MORE: Christine Lampard's rainbow floral dress is SO flattering

Whistles Emma Pocket Jumpsuit, £111.75, John Lewis

There have been many changes to the BBC evening show amid the coronavirus outbreak, including Matt Baker's decision to self-isolate after someone in his family began showing symptoms. On Friday, Alex also revealed her sadness for her makeup artists and wider team, who were no longer able to work with her behind the scenes.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Alex Jones in 60 seconds

"We can't have any makeup artists anymore and it breaks my heart because after nearly a decade, our team of girls are very close friends and this is a game-changer for them financially," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Plus I'm terrible at doing makeup but #thistooshallpass, we'll be reunited soon and my face will be so grateful!" She then tagged her go-to makeup artists and close friends Liz Beckett, Jo Penford, Ali Dunwell and Helen Harrall.

Classic trainers, £75, Boden

We think Alex is doing a great job, makeup artist or not! And no doubt she is in touch regularly with her fashion stylist Tess Wright, who helps her choose all her outfits for the show. We bet fans love seeing the presenter's friendly face every evening - so here's hoping The One Show can continue for as long as safely possible.

MORE: Michelle Keegan's fluffy blue cardigan is a £28 bargain from Very

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.