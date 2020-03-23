Alex Jones reveals sadness at change to her The One Show team Alex now does her own makeup for the show

Alex Jones has shared with her fans that she will be doing her own makeup for The One Show going forward, as her loyal makeup artists stay away from the studio amid the coronavirus pandemic. Admitting to her followers that she's devastated for her colleagues, the star shared a video of herself applying her makeup on her Instagram Story, writing in the caption: "We can't have any makeup artists anymore and it breaks my heart because after nearly a decade, our team of girls are very close friends and this is a game-changer for them financially."

Alex shared that her makeup artists are no longer working with her

Alex continued: "Plus I'm terrible at doing makeup but #thistooshallpass, we'll be reunited soon and my face will be so grateful!" She then tagged her go-to makeup artists and close friends Liz Beckett, Jo Penford, Ali Dunwell and Helen Harrall.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's favourite high-street shop launches new makeup collection

Loading the player...



WATCH: all about Alex Jones

While many regular TV shows have been cancelled amid the COVID-19 crisis, the ones that remain are of course working with smaller teams in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus as much as possible - which means fashion stylists and makeup and hair artists are no longer working with the stars in the studio.

Chris and Alex sat at a distance on Friday's show

Despite Alex's sadness at the situation, the show went on on Friday evening, with the presenter looking beautiful in a BA&SH mini dress and buckled boots. As co-host Matt Baker continues to self-isolate at home, Alex was joined by Chris Ramsey to head up the show (also revealing he had done his own makeup for his on-screen appearance!) - plus Strictly guest Anton Du Beke.

BA&SH Plaza embroidered mini dress, £102, ASOS

The star's gorgeous boho frock is the brand's 'Plaza' mini dress, and is currently in the sale reduced from £255 to £102! As usual, Alex's outfit is selling out fast, so we recommend you hurry if you want to snap it up. No doubt fans are enjoying seeing the presenter's friendly face every evening, makeup artist or not - so here's hoping The One Show can continue for as long as safely possible…

MORE: GMB's Ranvir Singh bravely opens up about alopecia as she reveals stunning eyebrow transformation

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.