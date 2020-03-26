Mark Wright’s model sister Natalya certainly knows a thing or two about dressing to impress. Often gracing our Instagram feeds with her stylish ensembles, when it comes to fashion, we can’t get enough of this girl’s grid. Sending the social media site into meltdown on Wednesday, brunette beauty Natalya posted this incredibly chic throwback from two weeks ago - and we’re officially obsessed. Giving off major 90s grunge vibes, the 19-year-old channelled Cindy Crawford in a faux-leather blazer from Zara. She paired it with a cropped grey hoodie from Pretty Little Thing, black straight leg jeans, Dior handbag and trainers from Chanel. Want to get your hands on Natalya’s statement blazer? We’ve got the lowdown…

Natalya posted a photo of her faux-leather jacket on Instagram

Zara is loving the leather look right now, and there’s a whole host of blazers and jackets available online. We reckon Natalya’s particular blazer is this faux-leather piece which features a lapel collar, long sleeves and pronounced shoulder pads. Retailing at £69.99, we’d recommend acting fast - this 90s style blazer is pretty much flying off the shelves so make sure you don’t miss out.

Faux Leather Blazer, £69.99, Zara

Extremely versatile, this gorgeous blazer can be worn all year round and for almost any occasion. Not sure how to style your new purchase? Just check out Natalya’s Instagram for inspiration. Clearly one of the model’s favourite pieces in her wardrobe, while she’s most recently dressed it down with jeans and trainers, she’s also worn her blazer on a cute date night with her boyfriend. Posting this gorgeous snap last week, Natalya expertly coordinated with a lace crop top from Oh Polly and a pair of black flair leg trousers from House of CB.

Natalya has worn her Zara blazer on a number of occassions

Captioning the photo: "Throwback to a couple of weeks ago when I had no clue we would be where we are now...I miss these kinds of days," Natalya’s 283K Instagram followers were quick to brighten the model’s day with glowing compliments. Praising Natyla’s edgy ensemble, one wrote "Gorgeous, love your jacket!" And another simply added, "queen."

