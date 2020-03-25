Bringing a pop of colour to The One Show on Tuesday night, Alex Jones delivered a masterclass in colour-clashing when she stepped on-screen in a pink, red and blue printed shirt, which she paired with three quarter length jeans from Oasis and matching black stiletto heels. Looking radiant as ever, the presenter wore her caramel-coloured hair down in a sleek bob and opted for natural dewy makeup. Modelling a nude eyeshadow complete with dark lashes, rose-coloured blusher and a delicate pink lipstick, viewers of the show couldn't keep their eyes off of the gorgeous presenter, and neither could we! Amping up her outfit with silver hooped earrings and a silver ring, Alex looked effortlessly chic as she hosted the show with TV star Adrian Chiles.

RELATED: Alex Jones reveals sadness at change to her The One Show team

Alex wore a colour-clashing blouse from Sezane and black cropped jeans from Oasis

Want to find out where you can shop her look? We've got the lowdown. While Alex's vibrant pink shirt is no longer available on the Sezane website, you can still get your hands on her black cropped jeans from Oasis. Retailing at £45, these gorgeous jeans are made with performance stretch denim and feature a high waist, making for an ultra-flattering fit. Extremely versatile, you can wear your new jeans all year round and style them up or down in a variety of ways. Looking to keep things casual? Dress down with a summery top and a pair of white trainers. In search of your next date night outfit? Take a leaf out of Alex's book and amp up your jeans by tucking a tailored shirt into them and adding statement heels.

READ: Alex Jones' gorgeous new jumpsuit is in the sale at John Lewis

Black Cropped Jeans, £45, Oasis

Regularly wowing fans of the show with her sophisticated outfits, on Monday night Alex also stunned in a chic utility jumpsuit from Whistles, which she teamed with casual trainers from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite labels - Boden. Currently in the sale on the John Lewis website, viewers were delighted to find that Alex's jumpsuit had been reduced from £126.65 to £111.75.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Matt Baker's sweet birthday surprise for Alex Jones

MORE: The One Show's Alex Jones totally wowed us in this candy pink bargain blouse

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.