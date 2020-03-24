We always love seeing Ashley Roberts' outfits on Heart Radio, but her gorgeous dress on Tuesday morning was particularly memorable. As well as the radio presenter, the likes of Amanda Holden and Lorraine Kelly regularly delight fans with their animal patterns, from jazzy snake print dresses to colourful tiger print outfits. But we hadn't realised how much we needed cow print until Ashley stepped out in this Nasty Gal frock.

Ashley Roberts layered her cow print dress over a matching shirt

Smiling for the cameras as she left the studios in London, the 38-year-old looked incredible in a white satin midi dress covered in small black spots, and it's currently in the sale for just £17.50. If you're looking for a lesson in layering as we head into warmer summer months then turn to Ashley for inspiration - instead of the traditional chunky knit, she added a shirt in the same cow print to give the illusion of a shirt dress. While the strappy midi is only available in selected sizes, you can still buy the cream and brown version, plus the white shirt for £15, down from its original retail price of £30. With the store currently offering 50 per cent off everything, we predict both items will sell out very quickly.

Cow print midi dress, was £35 now £17.50, Nasty Gal

To finish off her look, Ashley accessorised with black heels and sunglasses and styled her hair into a low bun, simply adding a splash of colour to her monochrome ensemble with some coral lipstick.

Cow print shirt, was £30 now £15, Nasty Gal

The Pussycat Dolls singer is a huge fan of high-street bargains and even turned to Nasty Gal once again earlier in March for a pair of £24 tiger print boots. She also counts Topshop, Marks & Spencer and Warehouse among her go-to labels - and we'd be lying if we said her 90s-inspired flared jeans from Topshop aren't still at the top of our shopping list. It's a good thing we have lots of time to do a spot of online shopping...

