Shopping during lockdown: The return policies for Zara, Primark, ASOS, Topshop & more Find out which stores have changed their policies

With COVID-19 causing high street shops to close all over the UK, anyone indulging in a spot of online shopping during this strange time might need to make themselves aware of any new returns policies being put in place. From Topshop to H&M, Zara to ASOS, we've got you covered. Making sure you don't miss out, we've rounded up a list of retailers that are adapting, or extending, their returns policies in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Find out how long you've got to return any unwanted orders...

RELATED: Fashion and beauty brands that care during the COVID-19 pandemic

Primark

If you're looking to return goods bought on or after 1 February 2020, they can be returned for 28 days after stores reopen. The brand has also extended gift card expiry dates for an extra 12 months.

M&S

As Marks & Spencer is now focused on selling food in-store, the returns policy is now 90 days until further notice, but they've urged shoppers not to return non-essential items so that the team can focus on food operations.

Topshop

For in-store purchases, Topshop has extended its returns policy by 14 days once stores are reopened. In addition to this, the returns policy for online orders will be extended to within 45 days of receipt - phew!

H&M

H&M is extending its returns policy from 28 to 100 days - and this applies to both online and store purchases until further notice - so you should have plenty of time to return any unwanted items.

READ: The best loungewear sets to wear while on lock down at home

Zara

Anyone ordering their latest looks from Zara will have 30 days from the shipping date to return their purchase from Zara.com free of charge. While all of the brand's high street stores are currently closed, once reopened return timeframes will be extended by up to 30 days - so keep an eye on the Zara website.

ASOS

ASOS appreciates that some customers might encounter difficulties with the coronavirus pandemic causing closures and restrictions around the UK. If you are having difficulties returning an order within the standard 28 day period, ASOS is asking customers to get in contact and attempts will be made to resolve any issues.

Missguided

Due to current restrictions, Missguided has decided to extend its returns policy from 14 days to 28 days from the delivery date.

New Look

New Look has extended its normal returns policy by up to 90 days to help out customers. This policy applies to all items purchased, whether full-priced, promotion or sale, no need to worry.

Looking for more information about your consumer rights? Visit which.co.uk.

MORE: Supermarket shopping list during lockdown: Fresh foods, household essentials, store cupboard stock and buying for young children

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.