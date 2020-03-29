Amanda Holden, Alex Jones and Phillip Schofield are just some of the celebrities who have been forced to change their usual beauty routine due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Our favourite celebrities usually have a huge glam squad made up of talented hairstylists and makeup artists who get them TV and camera-ready, so it's not surprising that we're used to seeing them looking perfectly preened, no matter what time of day it is. However, with self-isolation limiting access to hairdressers and TV shows such as This Morning, Good Morning Britain and The One Show seeing changes to their beauty team, many stars have been left to rummage through their own makeup bags. With or without their glam squads, these stars have impressive beauty skills…

Holly Willoughby

This Morning continues to air on TV every weekday morning, but there have been big changes to Holly Willoughby's beauty regime behind-the-scenes. The presenter has swapped her usual posed portrait shot showing off her daily fashion choices for a selfie, while she keeps in contact with her stylist Angie Smith via text. Last week, Holly admitted that she accidentally forgot to remove the tissue paper from the buttons on her new jumper in the absence of Angie. Holding up both arms to compare the buttons she told co-star Phillip Schofield: "I've just gone on telly like that." Holly also regularly works with makeup artist Patsy O'Neill, but Phillip revealed the pair are doing their own beauty routine for the show.

Phillip Schofield

WATCH: Phil and Holly prepare their own hair and makeup for This Morning

Phil shared a video of This Morning's deserted dressing room on Snapchat and joked about his own makeup skills. "I've just made myself up. I don't think I look like Barbara Cartland. Do I look alright?" he asked Holly, who could be seen in the background applying her own products in the mirror. He continued: "Normally this room is a hotbed of gossip and goodness knows what, our whole team – of course, no teams now, so we've made ourselves up." We think you and Holly look great, Phil!

Kate Garraway

Good Morning Britain also appears to have lost their beauty team, with Kate Garraway sharing a hilarious picture of herself doing her own hair on Instagram. With a strand of her blonde hair wrapped around a styling brush, she wrote: "Amateur #glamsquad #diy - see you at 6 on @gmb." Judging by her fresh-faced beauty look, she still had her makeup to tackle before the show began.

Amanda Holden

While Amanda regularly tags hairstylist Jay Birmingham in her photos and credits either Lucy Heath or Secret Spa for her glam makeup looks, both have been notably absent since she began self-isolating. Whether she has been working from home in her silky pyjamas or heading into the Heart Radio studios with Ashley Roberts, the presenter has nailed her own relaxed beauty look. Long lashes, flawless skin and a bouncy blowdry - we're totally jealous of Amanda's DIY beauty skills.

Alex Jones

Sharing several videos of herself getting ready for The One Show on her Instagram Story, Alex Jones revealed she has been doing her own makeup for the past week and will continue to do so in the foreseeable future. She admitted she's devastated about the effects the coronavirus lockdown is having on her loyal makeup artists, writing in the caption: "We can't have any makeup artists anymore and it breaks my heart because after nearly a decade, our team of girls are very close friends and this is a game-changer for them financially."

Marvin Humes

Many people are worried about maintaining their hairstyle throughout the lockdown, but luckily, Marvin Humes has an at-home alternative to his usual hairdressers. His wife Rochelle seemed very excited to take on the role of hairdresser, gushing on Instagram: "It's been a dream of mine to cut my Husband's hair and give him a shape up for YEARS...I accepted it wouldn't ever happen as only @slidercuts is allowed his hands on it. UNTIL we went into isolation." The This Morning star continued: "Tomorrow I will attempt a cut and a shape up...just call me Rochy Cuts."

