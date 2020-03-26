Alex Jones' stunning white frill jumper is in the Whistles sale - and it's selling fast This gorgeous jumper is flying off the shelves

Hosting The One Show on Wednesday night, Alex Jones wowed viewers in her latest outfit. Stepping on-screen in a white frill-neck jumper from Whistles, the presenter reminded us of summer as she paired her demure knitwear with blue wide-leg jeans from Sezane and nude boots from high street favourite Mango. Co-hosting alongside Patrick Keilty, the TV star looked radiant as ever in her comfortable yet chic ensemble - and we're officially inspired. Wearing her caramel hair down, Alex opted for natural and glowy makeup. Modelling a nude eyeshadow with a subtle lick of mascara, rose-tinted blush and a nude lip gloss to finish, Alex looked absolutely beautiful. Want to find out where you can get your hands on the presenter's fabulously frilly jumper? We've got the lowdown…

RELATED: Alex Jones' colour-clashing blouse totally wows The One Show viewers

Alex co-hosted The One Show on Wednesday alongside Patrick Keilty

Part of the Whistles Limited Edition collection, Alex's top is still available to shop and even better - it's on sale! Reduced from £129 down to £96.75, this designer jumper is a total bargain buy. The perfect addition to your spring/summer wardrobe, Whistles recommends coordinating your new favourite top with light-wash denim - gorgeous. A versatile piece which can be worn all year round, take a leaf out of Alex's book and coordinate with jeans and nude boots for a comfortable desk-to-daywear look. In search of your latest date night outfit? Why not shake things up by tucking your jumper into a chic pencil skirt, complete with jewel-tone stiletto heels?

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Matt Baker's sweet birthday surprise for Alex Jones

READ: Alex Jones reveals strict new rules on The One Show

White Frill Neck Jumper, £96.75, Whistles

Regularly wowing viewers in her elegant ensembles, just last week Alex had fans flocking to the shops to get their hands on her denim utility-style jumpsuit - also from Whistles. Clearly one of the TV star's go-to brands at the moment, you can also find Alex's jumpsuit on the John Lewis website - and what's more, it's on sale too! Alex's Whistles jumpsuit is currently priced at £111.75, down from £126.65.

MORE: Alex Jones' gorgeous new jumpsuit is in the sale at John Lewis

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.