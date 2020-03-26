Megan Bull
Alex Jones hosted The One Show in this white frilly jumper from Whistles and it's now on sale - but not for long. Find out where you can get your hands on it.
Hosting The One Show on Wednesday night, Alex Jones wowed viewers in her latest outfit. Stepping on-screen in a white frill-neck jumper from Whistles, the presenter reminded us of summer as she paired her demure knitwear with blue wide-leg jeans from Sezane and nude boots from high street favourite Mango. Co-hosting alongside Patrick Keilty, the TV star looked radiant as ever in her comfortable yet chic ensemble - and we're officially inspired. Wearing her caramel hair down, Alex opted for natural and glowy makeup. Modelling a nude eyeshadow with a subtle lick of mascara, rose-tinted blush and a nude lip gloss to finish, Alex looked absolutely beautiful. Want to find out where you can get your hands on the presenter's fabulously frilly jumper? We've got the lowdown…
Alex co-hosted The One Show on Wednesday alongside Patrick Keilty
Part of the Whistles Limited Edition collection, Alex's top is still available to shop and even better - it's on sale! Reduced from £129 down to £96.75, this designer jumper is a total bargain buy. The perfect addition to your spring/summer wardrobe, Whistles recommends coordinating your new favourite top with light-wash denim - gorgeous. A versatile piece which can be worn all year round, take a leaf out of Alex's book and coordinate with jeans and nude boots for a comfortable desk-to-daywear look. In search of your latest date night outfit? Why not shake things up by tucking your jumper into a chic pencil skirt, complete with jewel-tone stiletto heels?
White Frill Neck Jumper, £96.75, Whistles
Regularly wowing viewers in her elegant ensembles, just last week Alex had fans flocking to the shops to get their hands on her denim utility-style jumpsuit - also from Whistles. Clearly one of the TV star's go-to brands at the moment, you can also find Alex's jumpsuit on the John Lewis website - and what's more, it's on sale too! Alex's Whistles jumpsuit is currently priced at £111.75, down from £126.65.
